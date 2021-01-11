JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $$22.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.