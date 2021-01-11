Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$3,867,177.60 in Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total transaction of C$3,867,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,756,702 shares in the company, valued at C$2,492,351,639.40.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total value of C$23,859,441.58.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total value of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60.

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total transaction of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$5,192,007.68.

TSE CNR traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$146.86. The company had a trading volume of 323,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11. The company has a market cap of C$104.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$140.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.40.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.27.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

