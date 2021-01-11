Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.87 ($23.37).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Monday, hitting €15.20 ($17.88). 11,425,034 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.72. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

