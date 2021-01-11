Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 7.9% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $161.17. The stock had a trading volume of 117,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $424.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

