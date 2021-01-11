Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.22. 101,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,840. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

