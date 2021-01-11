Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,046.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,358 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $33.16. 138,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

