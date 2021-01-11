Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Shares Gap Down to $244.16

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $244.16, but opened at $205.20. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) shares last traded at $199.48, with a volume of 1,512,389 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

About Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

