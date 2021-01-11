MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.88

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 35036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSC. BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 18.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 133.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTS Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

