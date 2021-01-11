Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, strength in Animal Health and Performance Products arms boosted the overall top line for Phirbo. Robust nutritional specialty product and net vaccine sales were impressive. Strong international performance amid the pandemic-led challenging business climate looks impressive. Ongoing business recovery due to strong customer demand looks encouraging. Expansion of both margins raise optimism. A strong balance sheet position is an added plus. On the flip side, dismal show by Phibro's Mineral Nutrition arm in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is concerning. Lower sales of the Performance Products arm’s copper-based products raise concerns. Foreign exchange fluctuations and stiff competition persist. Phibro has underperformed its industry for the past six months.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,460. The stock has a market cap of $850.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares in the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

