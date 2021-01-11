Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,037.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.53 on Monday. 1,388,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

