Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285,050 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.11. 12,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

