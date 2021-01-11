BlitzPredict Market Capitalization Achieves $158,206.97 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 36.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $158,206.97 and approximately $13.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001357 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,228,375 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

