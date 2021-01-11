More Coin (MORE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $407.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $42,798.07 and $407.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00325761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.66 or 0.03632790 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

