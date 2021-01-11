Hexavest Inc. Has $20.03 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.36. The company had a trading volume of 93,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $342.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.20 and a 200-day moving average of $320.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

