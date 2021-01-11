Plair (PLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,189.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Plair has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Plair has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $5,189.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00325761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.66 or 0.03632790 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

Plair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

