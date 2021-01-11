Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $864,572.77

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 98.1% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $864,572.77 and $1,934.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00111429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00068088 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00267589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00064487 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

