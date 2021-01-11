Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of PGSVY stock remained flat at $$0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $242.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.41. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 22.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

