Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Receives $64.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Encore Wire stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. 2,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 88.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 68.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 151.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

