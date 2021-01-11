Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 1,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,260. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $502.71 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.41. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

