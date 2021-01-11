Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 902,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

