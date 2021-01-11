Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,919 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.30. 26,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.