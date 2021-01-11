KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $287.59 and last traded at $287.54, with a volume of 14073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.18.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

