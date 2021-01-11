Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 363.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 123,861 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 66,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV remained flat at $$56.65 during trading on Monday. 119,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

