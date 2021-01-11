TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in TDH were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. 15,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,066. TDH Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Get TDH alerts:

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ).

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.