TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in TDH were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. 15,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,066. TDH Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.
TDH Company Profile
