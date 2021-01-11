Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amgen by 68.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amgen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.24. 100,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.34. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

