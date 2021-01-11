Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Cap of $355,114.50

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $355,114.50 and approximately $377.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $960.08 or 0.03031998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00387720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.01340921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00544258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00468178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00258550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020696 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,603,307 coins and its circulating supply is 26,485,995 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

