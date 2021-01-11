Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 237,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,120. Discovery has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

