Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $253,772.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00322722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.63 or 0.03608485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

