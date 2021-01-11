Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Huobi Korea, CPDAX and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $129.49 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00322722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.63 or 0.03608485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014407 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,529,679 tokens. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Fatbtc, Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, DDEX, CPDAX, Dcoin, Bithumb, Bithumb Global, Bibox, ABCC, BigONE, CoinTiger, GOPAX, IDEX, KuCoin, OceanEx, Indodax and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

