BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $767.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $704.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $759.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

