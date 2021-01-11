Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $226,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

