Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZWI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,961 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 20,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.