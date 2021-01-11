Hexavest Inc. Has $26.48 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 189,380 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $63.44. 117,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,080. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

