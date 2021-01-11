Hexavest Inc. Sells 70,018 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,018 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $118.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

