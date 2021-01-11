Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,859 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,618,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.74. 21,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,740. The company has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

