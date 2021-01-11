Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.04. 916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.30. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

