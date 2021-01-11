Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ICON Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ICON Public by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in ICON Public by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.76. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,100. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

