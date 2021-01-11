Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Maximus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

