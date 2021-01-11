WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 299,364 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPX Energy stock remained flat at $$9.43 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

