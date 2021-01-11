Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 39,631 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,631 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

