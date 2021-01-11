Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,449,036.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.80. 57,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,420. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

