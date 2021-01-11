L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 51.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in L Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth $4,772,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

NYSE:LB traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $46.96. 46,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,820. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

