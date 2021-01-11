Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $84.75. 241,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

