Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,952 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up about 2.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ciena by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 21.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,989,000 after buying an additional 391,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.21. 10,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,120. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $128,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $70,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,420,191 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.