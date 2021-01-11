Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,598 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 119.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,300. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $283.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.