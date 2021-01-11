Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,674 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Industries makes up 1.7% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.14. 2,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

