Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,166 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 40.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,843,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,020,000 after buying an additional 929,332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KW. BidaskClub raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennedy-Wilson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:KW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.93. 5,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

