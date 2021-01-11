Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,854 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,843 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.30. 7,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

