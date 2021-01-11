Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,806 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $46.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

