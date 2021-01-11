Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.33. 7,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.78, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

